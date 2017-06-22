NBA

Indiana Pacers NBA draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

6:00 | NBA
SI Now feature: A day with De'Aaron Fox
Tanner Walters
an hour ago

Things are getting interesting in Indiana. After four-time All-Star Paul George informed the Pacers he'll leave in free agency next summer, the team to aggressively put him on the trade market as a rental. Plenty remains up in the air for a team that hovered around .500 in the 2016-2017 season (they ended the year with a 42-40 record) and appears poised for a bit of a rebuild.

Last year, the Pacers selected Georges Niang with the No. 50 overall pick. In 2015, they took Myles Turner at No. 11. Turner is now the central piece to build around, and the team could use help pretty much anywhere on the roster.

Here's the full list of picks the Pacers hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 18 (No. 18 overall)

Round 2, Pick 17 (No. 47 overall)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters