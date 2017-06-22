NBA

Jimmy Butler's trainer rips Bulls GM and calls him 'a liar'

1:17 | NBA
Former NBA GM David Kahn breaks down the Jimmy Butler trade
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Jimmy Butler's personal trainer Travelle Gaines tweeted that Chicago Bulls general manager Gar Forman “a liar” following the blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves in exchange for guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick Thursday night, which was used to draft Lauri Markkanen. The Bulls also sent the No. 16 pick to the Wolves, who chose Creighton center Justin Patton.

"0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows," Gaines tweeted.

Gaines tweeted from Paris and previously asked his followers for "Any realtors in MPLS?!?!?!"

