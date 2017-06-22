Watch: LaVar Ball gets booed mercilessly by crowd at NBA Draft

Can Lonzo Ball actually rap? The woman who signed Nas gives her take

LaVar Ball was a very happy man on Thursday night after the Los Angeles Lakers selected his son, Lonzo, with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft. As he exited the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the fans in attendance booed him mercilessly.

Ball enjoyed every second of it. The outspoken father pumped his fists and then took off his Big Baller Brand hat before tossing it into the crowd, according to the LA Times's Rania Ganguli.

Watch the crowd let Ball hear their thoughts on him:

LaVar Ball getting booed out of the arena and threw his BBB hat in the air 😂

It has begun. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/Tr1vlf5oEH — Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) June 23, 2017

Earlier in the week, Los Angeles traded Timofey Mozgov and D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and the 27th pick in the draft.

Lonzo Ball was taken behind Markelle Fultz, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.