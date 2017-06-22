Despite a spirited second-half charge, the Heat did not qualify for the playoffs in their first season since 2002-03 without Dwayne Wade. Miami did become the first-ever team to climb back to a .500 record after slipping 19 games under, thanks in large part to a 30-11 second half. It appears the core of the team will remain in tact, especially with Hassan Whiteside and Tyler Johnson re-upping their contracts last offseason.

The Heat didn't add to their roster through last year's draft after trading away their picks. But with the 14th overall pick this year, they should be able to add a significant piece. One potentially beneficial scenario could have the team beefing up its front court, picking a talented power forward to pair with Whiteside.

Here's the full list of picks the Heat hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 14 (No. 14 overall)