The Milwaukee Bucks ended the 2016-2017 season on a hot streak, despite their failure to take a playoff series. But their young core appears poised to carry the winning ways into next year. A point guard would help, but their opening pick at No. 17 overall might come too late.

The team will ultimately look for a repeat of last year's successful draft, during which they took Thon Maker in the first round and Malcolm Brogdon ​(a 2016-2017 Rookie of the Year finalist) in the second.

Here's the full list of picks the Bucks hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 17 (No. 17 overall)

Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 48 overall)