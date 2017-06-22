NBA

How to watch the 2017 NBA draft: Live stream, time, TV channel, order

0:59 | NBA
Celtics, Sixers agree to trade draft picks, Philly will select Markelle Fultz No. 1
Chris Chavez
38 minutes ago

The NBA draft will be held on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock after agreeing to swap the No. 3 overall pick and an additional first-round draft pick to the Boston Celtics in exchange for the top selection for the second-straight year.

The 76ers are expected to pick Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick. The Los Angeles Lakers will select second overall.

The entire draft is comprised of just two round with 60 picks.

Be sure to follow along with SI.com's live show, which will be streamed live on SI.com and Sports Illustrated's Facebook page

Here's how to watch the draft below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, June 22

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

​Top 10 draft order:

1. Philadelphia

2. Los Angeles

3. Boston

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters