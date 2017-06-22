Celtics, Sixers agree to trade draft picks, Philly will select Markelle Fultz No. 1

The NBA draft will be held on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock after agreeing to swap the No. 3 overall pick and an additional first-round draft pick to the Boston Celtics in exchange for the top selection for the second-straight year.

The 76ers are expected to pick Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick. The Los Angeles Lakers will select second overall.

The entire draft is comprised of just two round with 60 picks.

Here's how to watch the draft below:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, June 22

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

​Top 10 draft order:

1. Philadelphia

2. Los Angeles

3. Boston

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento