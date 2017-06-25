The Dallas Mavericks have declined Dirk Nowitzki's $25 million option for next year and will re-sign him to a new contract, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

Nowitzki plans on playing his 20th season in the league next year and has spent his entire career with Dallas. A 20th season with the same franchise would tie Kobe Bryant's feat with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 7'0" power forward earned $25 million last season and averaged 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.

Nowitzki turned 39 years old earlier this month.