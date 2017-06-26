To celebrate Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook’s MVP win, the Jordan Brand debuted a new animated commercial entitled “Why Not 0”. The one minute and 30 second spot features a backdrop of an educational song that breaks down Westbrook’s historic season through analytics and his ultimate desire to win. Westbrook became the first player to average a triple-double since 1962 and secured the highest usage rate ever with 41.7%.

MVPs put up big numbers, but @Jumpman23 reminds us that this year, it all added up to 0 pic.twitter.com/pQ2iJ0armo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

Jordan Brand worked on the project with Grammy-nominated rapper Phonte of Little Brother and Foreign Exchange and received illustration from Titmouse animation studios.

In addition to the spot, Jordan Brand created a flip book that features 2 key scenes from the film (a monster dunk & Russ’ well-documented dance moves). Westbrook is the first Jordan Brand athlete since Michael Jordan to win the award. The spot aired immediately following the NBA Awards on Monday night.