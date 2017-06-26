NBA

Jordan Brand Celebrates Russell Westbrook’s MVP Win With Animated Commercial

1:08 | NBA
Russell Westbrook wins 2017 NBA MVP
Jarrel Harris
Tuesday June 27th, 2017

To celebrate Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook’s MVP win, the Jordan Brand debuted a new animated commercial entitled “Why Not 0”. The one minute and 30 second spot features a backdrop of an educational song that breaks down Westbrook’s historic season through analytics and his ultimate desire to win. Westbrook became the first player to average a triple-double since 1962 and secured the highest usage rate ever with 41.7%.

Jordan Brand worked on the project with Grammy-nominated rapper Phonte of Little Brother and Foreign Exchange and received illustration from Titmouse animation studios.

In addition to the spot, Jordan Brand created a flip book that features 2 key scenes from the film (a monster dunk & Russ’ well-documented dance moves). Westbrook is the first Jordan Brand athlete since Michael Jordan to win the award. The spot aired immediately following the NBA Awards on Monday night.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters