NBA

Twitter goes crazy after Chris Paul reportedly traded to Rockets

0:51 | NBA
Former T'wolves GM David Kahn: Why Chris Paul, James Harden are 'strange pairing'
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

As if the NBA off-season needed any more intrigue, the Los Angeles Clippers decided to trade Chris Paul.

After Paul told the Clippers he would be leaving for Houston in free agency, he reportedly opted-in for the final year of his contract so he could be traded to the Rockets instead.

As usual, basketball Twitter exploded after Adrian Wojnarowski (who else?) reported the deal. 

LeBron James showed his support for his friend as he heads to a new team.

And then there was Paul Pierce. 

There were plenty of people on the other side though who don't see this meaning too much for the Rockets' postseason hopes and question how Paul and James Harden—two ball dominant guards—will mesh together.

But no matter what happens in April and May, the regular season pairing of Paul and Harden with Mike D'Antoni calling the shots is sure to cause opposing defenses fits.

Paul is set to enter his 13th season in the NBA. 

