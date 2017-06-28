Former T'wolves GM David Kahn: Why Chris Paul, James Harden are 'strange pairing'

As if the NBA off-season needed any more intrigue, the Los Angeles Clippers decided to trade Chris Paul.

After Paul told the Clippers he would be leaving for Houston in free agency, he reportedly opted-in for the final year of his contract so he could be traded to the Rockets instead.

As usual, basketball Twitter exploded after Adrian Wojnarowski (who else?) reported the deal.

GO TO YOUR WOJ BOMB SHELTER AND AWAIT FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS https://t.co/7RAFwBWEJY — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 28, 2017

"Why would Chris Paul go to Houston."



"Harden and Paul don't make sense."



"CP3 isn't leaving that money on the table."



Daryl Morey: pic.twitter.com/4c1G08ISpI — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 28, 2017

Chris Paul is headed to the Rockets



Live look at Houston pic.twitter.com/qAd87GsRUJ — Tim England (@tengland150) June 28, 2017

It's only right that Adam Silver vetoes this one too — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 28, 2017

Lets check in with Doc Rivers after learning about the Chris Paul trade pic.twitter.com/neu8O0oHWH — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) June 28, 2017

i just injected this tweet into my neck and all i can see is a bright white light it's so beautiful https://t.co/V8qrJ195Or — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) June 28, 2017

wait i was off the internet for 10 minutes and now the rockets have chris paul lol — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 28, 2017

LeBron James showed his support for his friend as he heads to a new team.

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

And then there was Paul Pierce.

To the 🚀 Wow!! Emoji game in point 😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 28, 2017

There were plenty of people on the other side though who don't see this meaning too much for the Rockets' postseason hopes and question how Paul and James Harden—two ball dominant guards—will mesh together.

Chris Paul and James Harden blaming each other after they lose in the second round pic.twitter.com/wEKePEUqqa — #Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) June 28, 2017

chris paul and james harden stepping on the court together for the first time pic.twitter.com/2iISfHLK45 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 28, 2017

James Harden asking for the ball from CP3 in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/BtlN0WoflG — Heel Champion KD Fan (@MaAdLynx) June 28, 2017

“James let Chris Paul bring the ball up”



Harden: pic.twitter.com/T3fQ9lmOn8 — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) June 28, 2017

Chris Paul is a great ball dominant guard. James Harden is a great ball dominant guard. So, sure? — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) June 28, 2017

But no matter what happens in April and May, the regular season pairing of Paul and Harden with Mike D'Antoni calling the shots is sure to cause opposing defenses fits.

Regardless of what happens, this is important: We get at least one year of Chris Paul in a Mike D’Antoni offense. This is AMAZING. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 28, 2017

Harden was basically running everything last year. Now can focus on what he does best which is scoring. Going to be interesting — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 28, 2017

Paul is set to enter his 13th season in the NBA.