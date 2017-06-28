Chris Paul released a statement on Twitter Wednesday following his trade to the Rockets, thanking Clippers fans for his six seasons in Los Angeles.

“Unbelievable amount of emotions right now- I don’t even know what to say. Lots of love and tears. I’m so blessed and thankful for the ability to play this game, this is the part that no one can prepare you for.

“To the Los Angeles community and to CLIPPER NATION I say THANK YOU!!! For the past 6 years you all have welcomed not only me but my family. We love all of you.

“Most importantly, I‘m thinking about the kids at LA’s Best and the Brotherhood Crusade. You guys have changed my life. Doesn’t matter where I go to work- we have a lot more to do.”

Paul, 32, is a nine-time All-Star and considered one of the best point guards in the league. He will pair with James Harden to give Houston one of the league’s top backcourts. Houston is reportedly after Paul George or Carmelo Anthony in an attempt to bolster their team.

Paul averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 assists and five rebounds last season. The Clippers acquired him in 2011 days after a trade originally sending him to the Lakers was vetoed. In his six seasons with the Clippers, L.A. went a combined 313–163 (including five straight 50-win seasons after the first was shortened by the 2011 lockout), but never made it past the Western Conference semifinals.