It’s frankly impressive that the Knicks keep finding new ways to screw up.

Hours after firing Phil Jackson, the Knicks held their first summer league practice. For the first time, first-round pick Frank Ntilikina put on that famous orange and blue and hit the court with his new teammates.

The future starts now. It’s a fresh start. The bumbling lolknicks days are over.

New York Knicks

Ah, crap.

Ntilikina’s name is admittedly tough to spell, but that’s not even close. The first five letters are right on the money but somehow KINA became NKA. How does the person pressing the jerseys not Google how to spell the guy’s name?

(The Knicks deleted the photo from their gallery of the practice but nothing is ever truly scrubbed from the internet.)

Oh, and Ntilikina’s first practice got even worse from there. His day ended early due to a knee injury and he missed Thursday’s practice, reminding Knicks fans that things can always get worse.