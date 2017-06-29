NBA

The Knicks butchered their top pick’s name on his first day with the team

2:41 | NBA
Phil Jackson's legacy: Legendary coach, or awful executive?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

It’s frankly impressive that the Knicks keep finding new ways to screw up. 

Hours after firing Phil Jackson, the Knicks held their first summer league practice. For the first time, first-round pick Frank Ntilikina put on that famous orange and blue and hit the court with his new teammates.

The future starts now. It’s a fresh start. The bumbling lolknicks days are over. 

New York Knicks

Ah, crap.

Ntilikina’s name is admittedly tough to spell, but that’s not even close. The first five letters are right on the money but somehow KINA became NKA. How does the person pressing the jerseys not Google how to spell the guy’s name?

(The Knicks deleted the photo from their gallery of the practice but nothing is ever truly scrubbed from the internet.)

Oh, and Ntilikina’s first practice got even worse from there. His day ended early due to a knee injury and he missed Thursday’s practice, reminding Knicks fans that things can always get worse. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters