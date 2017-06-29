Kentucky coach John Calipari expressed interest in the Knicks’ vacant presidency, ESPN’s Ian Begley reports.

Calipari reportedly reached out to the team “through intermediaries” and would “presumably” want to coach the team as well, according to Begley.

The Knicks parted ways with Phil Jackson on Wednesday, leaving the top front office job open. General manager Steve Mills has been handling basketball operations.

Calipari, 58, last worked in the NBA as an assistant with the 76ers in 2000. He coached the Nets from 1996–1999 and went 72–112, making the playoffs once. In recent years he has frequently been tied to vacant coaching jobs around the league.

Kentucky has produced a wealth of high-level NBA talent during Calipari’s tenure, and his connections to those players and others in free agency would likely be a large part of his appeal.

The Knicks went 31–51 last season, with Jackson’s departure at least temporarily quelling a frustrating off-season of storylines including Kristaps Porzingis’s displeasure with management and Carmelo Anthony’s ongoing trade saga.