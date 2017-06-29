These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Basketball Hall of Famer and former NBA executive Isiah Thomas has emerged as a "dark horse candidate" to become the next New York Knicks president, reports Frank Isola of New York Daily News.

The Knicks are seeking to replace Phil Jackson, who parted ways with the team after three disappointing seasons as the team's top decision maker.

A decision on finding Jackson's replacement is not a top concern at this moment, as ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reports the Knicks will focus their energy on free agency, which starts Saturday.

Thomas, 56, coached the Indiana Pacers from 2000 to 2003 before being named President of Basketball Operations for the Knicks in 2004. He became the team's coach in 2006 before he was fired in 2008.

Thomas is currently the team president of the WNBA's New York Liberty, who are coached by Thomas's former Detroit Pistons teammate Bill Laimbeer.