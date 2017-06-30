Ricky Rubio traded to Utah Jazz for 2018 first round draft pick

NBA free agency opens up at midnight on Friday, and as usual, many of the league’s top players will decide on their futures in the coming days.

The first week of July annually ushers in a frenzy of action around the league, and this year is no different.

Chris Paul has already been traded to the Rockets, and Phil Jackson is out in New York. Paul George could still be traded, and Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward and Paul Millsap are among the big name free agents.

Unrestricted free agents can agree to deals but cannot sign contracts until July 7, when the NBA's moratorium period ends.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

2017 NBA draft grades: Pick-By-Pick analysis | 2017 NBA free agency primer

Friday, 8 p.m.

• The Knicks are convinced Jeff Teague has committed to the Timberwolves and have given up on meeting with him. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

7 p.m.

• The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz for a 2018 first-round draft pick. (Official)

• The San Antonio Spurs are preparing to offer restricted free agent forward Jonathon Simmons a deal in the range of $9 million annually. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)

• The Spurs will meet with Andre Iguodala as soon as free agency opens. (Chris Haynes, ESPN)

• The New York Knicks are unlikely to re-sign point guard Derrick Rose. (New York Daily News)

• The Philadelphia 76ers officially waived guard Gerald Henderson. (Tom Moore, Bucks County Courier Times)

Afternoon roundup

• J.J. Redick is interested in joining the Rockets if it works financially, although he is still considering the 76ers or Nets for about $16-$18 million annually. (Brad Turner, LA Times)

• The Warriors do not have a meeting scheduled with Andre Iguodala, but both sides are optimistic. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

• Other teams around the league feel that the Pelicans will quickly come to an agreement with Jrue Holiday on a lucrative five–year contract. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)

• The Cavaliers want to bring back Kyle Korver. They'll likely make him an offer when free agency begins Saturday morning. (Joe Vardon, Cleveland.com)

• 2016 first-round pick Furkan Korkmaz is likely to be joining the Sixers next season. (Jessica Camerato, CSN Philly)

• Clippers forward Blake Griffin will take a meeting with the Phoenix Suns when free agency opens on Saturday. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Clippers are also set to meet with Griffin's agent before the start of free agency. (Bill Oram, SoCal News Group)

• Paul George is telling friends he expects to be a Laker in 2018. (Tania Ganguli, Los Angeles Times)

• The Lakers are not expecting to get Paul George in a trade, as they've held firm on keeping Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. (Mark Medina, L.A. Daily News)

• The Boston Celtics are still waiting to hear back from the Indiana Pacers concerning Paul George, but consider the team's current asking price for George unrealistic. (Boston Herald)

• The Wizards and Pistons believe that the Nets could make a play for their respective restricted free agents Otto Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)

• The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in free agents Jonathan Simmons, Rudy Gay, Danilo Gallinari, P.J. Tucker, James Johnson, Joe Ingles and Andre Iguodala. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)