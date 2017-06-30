Jimmy Butler gives his number out at press conference

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Jimmy Butler gives out his phone number, the Blazers make a funny and Lou Williams calls out the NERDS. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Jimmy Butler

Unquestionably the moment of the week came on Thursday, when the newest member of the Timberwolves gave all his critics his actual phone number.

'My phone's in my back pocket right now. Whoever has anything to say to me, feel free. 773-899-6071.' pic.twitter.com/qgBhAHcOZ3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 29, 2017

As if that weren’t legendary enough, he proceeded to FaceTime with fans!

taking all calls 😂😂 and y'all thought it was a game! A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

2. Portland Trail Blazers

This was the runaway moment of the week before Butler stole the spotlight. THEY WENT THERE!

3. Chandler Parsons

Is it too late to lock CP in a house 🏠🔐🤷🏼‍♂️ — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) June 28, 2017

Gotta give props to Chandler Parsons, trying to rekindle that magic of Summer ’15. This was downright hilarious.

4. Klay Thompson

#ChinaKlay is taking over Twitter right now. Look at how freaking HYPE this guy is. Goodness gracious.

5. The Ball Family

LaMelo Ball telling LaVar to beat up The Miz + LaVar bouncing off the ropes >>>> pic.twitter.com/LRIWaemJcP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

Once again, they made a GIANT splash this week. LaMelo may want to watch himself on the mic, though.

6. Bill Russell

I know, I know. This is pretty low considering who said this and what was said, but this was a week stacked with social content. Bill’s getting his recognition somewhere, at least.

7. LeBron James

YOU. CAN’T. OUT. PETTY. THE. KING.

8. Shaq

Getting warmed up for the @NBA Awards show Monday night in #NYC - 9pm - @NBAonTNT - Going LIVE all night on @ShaqFu_Radio #DJDiesel #ShaqFuRadio A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

This is virtual coffee. I’m awake as hell right now.

9. Lou Williams

So crazy to me that all these nerds cover all sports. Not one athletic bone in their body with all the opinions and analysis. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 29, 2017

Kind of with Lou here. Way too many numbers out there. Where’s the metric that measures how electric that fadeaway heat check three from 30 feet is? Show me that metric.

10. C.J. McCollum

Someone need slapped ... Avery Bradley ain't make one team ? 😂 fuxk outa heaaaa — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 26, 2017

TELL EM.