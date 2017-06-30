Free agency is looming at midnight on Friday. Big names are on the move. The annual week of NBA upheaval has arrived.

Unrestricted free agents agree to deals but can not officially sign a contract until the NBA's moratorium ends on July 7.

Chris Paul has been traded to the Rockets. Phil Jackson is out in New York. Could Carmelo Anthony join Paul and James Harden in Houston?

Paul George could still be traded. Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward and Paul Millsap are among the big name free agents. Don't rule anything out.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• Blake Griffin will take a meeting with the Phoenix Suns when free agency opens on Saturday. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• THe Los Angeles Clippers are also set to meet with Griffin's agent before start of free agency. (Bill Oram, SoCal News Group)

• The New York Knicks open talks with former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin about the team's presidency. (Ramona Shelburne, (ESPN.com)

• The Lakers are not expecting to get Paul George in trade as they've held firm on keeping Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. (Mark Medina, L.A. Daily News)

• The Boston Celtics are still waiting to hear back from the Indiana Pacers concerning Paul George, but consider the team's current demand for George unrealistic. (Boston Herald)

• The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in free agents Jonathan Simmons, Rudy Gay, Danilo Gallinari, P.J. Tucker, James Johnson, Joe Ingles and Andre Iguodala. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• The Brooklyn Nets to pick options on guards Sean Kilpatrick and Joe Harris for next season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)