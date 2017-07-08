NBA

Joel Embiid fined $10,000 for 'using inappropriate language on social media'

1:27 | NBA
Joel Embiid's Instagram live comments about LaVar Ball will cost him $10,000, the NBA announced Saturday.

On Wednesday, Embiid said "F--K LaVar Ball" while on the social media site, in response to comments Ball made while on the Philadelphia radio station 97.5 The Fanatic. The league is fining Embiid for "using inappropriate language on social media."

Embiid responded to the fine on Twitter by acknowledging that his social media antics have finally caught up to him.

Ball shot back at Embiid on Friday, saying Embiid has a "limited vocabulary" and also mocking his intelligence and injury history.

The beef between the two goes back to draft night, when Embiid and teammate Ben Simmons took to Twitter to comment on Ball's interview after his son Lonzo Ball was drafted No. 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Maybe now that Embiid has been fined, this feud will start to die down a bit.

 

