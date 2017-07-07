NBA

The LaVar Ball-Joel Embiid beef is escalating, and we’re all a little dumber for it

1:27 | NBA
LaVar Ball continues to change the game with Facebook reality show
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Just when we all thought LaVar Ball had sort of gone away a little bit, well, it turns out that’s abjectly false.

LaVar and the Ball clan arrived at Vegas Summer League, TMZ was there, and well, you can guess what happened next. Embiid did start this by saying “F— LaVar Ball” on an Instagram live recently, and LaVar took it a step further.

“The reason he said that ... his vocabulary is limited,” Ball said. 

Dad, stop it!

LaVar went on to mock Embiid’s intelligence and note that yes, he is injury prone.

And now, against all odds, we are all incrementally stupider people.

