Report: Timberwolves' Taj Gibson arrested for driving on suspended license

3:22 | NBA
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Taj Gibson was arrested in New York City on Thursday morning for driving on a suspended license, according to TMZ.

Gibson, 32, reportedly made an illegal U-turn in front of police officers just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. The police officers pulled him over and learned that his license was suspended.

Gibson was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and is expected in court on September 1.

The Timberwolves recently signed Gibson to a two-year deal worth $28 million. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game.

