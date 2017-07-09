NBA Free Agency: Which team has handed out the worst contract?

The money keeps flowing as NBA free agency continues with huge contracts being granted left and right to players. Among the biggest deals of the week was James Harden's record-setting $228 million contract extension to remain with the Houston Rockets through 2022-23.

Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. Free agents can sign contracts at any time now that the NBA's moratorium period has ended.

Stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors for Sunday, July 9

• The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers to exchange Cory Jospeh for CJ Miles. Miles will sign a three-year deal worth about $25 million with Toronto that includes a player option. The Raptors need the Caroll trade to Brooklyn's space to be finalized before the Miles deal can become official. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Chicago Bulls pulled a qualifying offer on Joffrey Lauvergne, making him an unrestricted free agent. Several teams are interested. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• The Toronto Raptors traded DeMarre Carroll and a future first-round draft pick and second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Justin Hamilton. Both draft picks are for 2018. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)