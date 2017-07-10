Watch: DeMar DeRozan throws basketball at referee during pro-am game

These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was upset at a referee and threw a basketball at him during a Sunday pro-am game in South Central, Los Angeles.

DeRozan got into an argument over a foul call with the referee. After an inbounds pass, he chucked the ball toward the ref and missed the official's head. The ball bounced off the wall behind the referee and DeRozan left the gym with teammate Nick Young.

DeRozan was hit with a technical foul for the incident.

DeRozan posted 41 points as his team, M.H.P., lost 104–99 and dropped to 2–5 on the summer.

Last season, DeRozan averaged 27.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.