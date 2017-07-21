Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
The basketball world was shook when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kevin Love responded to a tweet with the following, which appears to be a thinly veiled reference to Irving's telling Sports Illustrated that the Cavs are in a "peculiar" place.
Life is amazing. No complaints. Things are a little peculiar. But no complaints. Now go kick some rocks 🙌🏼 https://t.co/Tz62YyGeYt— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 21, 2017
Here are some of the best reactions from the rest of basketball Twitter.
Kyrie Irving: “I want to be traded to the spurs”— Abdi G (@Phoenix_6ix) July 21, 2017
Gregg Popovich:pic.twitter.com/hbBQlG54oO
Just gonna leave this here ... Cavs with Kyrie Irving ON, LeBron James OFF last season: -120 in 635 minutes.— Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) July 21, 2017
Nobody getting their hair cut today. World War 3 of barbershop hot takery https://t.co/O2ISkuysfY— Chillin in my Bacta (@AminESPN) July 21, 2017
Footage of Kyrie Irving running out of Cleveland and Shumpert trying to catch him! pic.twitter.com/oH9B0kGfsN— David Astramskas (@redapples) July 21, 2017
The Knicks should do whatever takes legal or illegal to pull off a Porzingis/Kyrie foundation - its too bad Suge Knight isn't their new GM.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 21, 2017
This kind of turn is part of why teams like the Raptors – who get a lot of grief for standing pat – do what they do. https://t.co/UG4k01bstZ— Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) July 21, 2017
Maybe Kyrie wants to be traded to the alternate universe where the Earth is round— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) July 21, 2017
You can give me Uncle Drew, Uncle Ben, Uncle Sam...either way I'm going to the Finals.. pic.twitter.com/KVycP3YFjz— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2017
Kyrie Irving:"LeBron can't ditch me in Cleveland if I ditch him in Cleveland first." #NBA #Cavs pic.twitter.com/JWP0xVlZxs— ricky shahzada (@thereal15cent) July 21, 2017
If Kyrie Irving goes to Minnesota, Jeff Teague is going to be like... pic.twitter.com/M3MDMOn4Li— Vann Pugh (@themadlineman) July 21, 2017
However, we still haven't seen the one reaction we're all waiting for: LeBron's.