NBA

Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Trade Request

1:57 | NBA
Should Cavaliers be shopping Kyrie Irving?
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

The basketball world was shook when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Kevin Love responded to a tweet with the following, which appears to be a thinly veiled reference to Irving's telling Sports Illustrated that the Cavs are in a "peculiar" place.

Here are some of the best reactions from the rest of basketball Twitter. 

However, we still haven't seen the one reaction we're all waiting for: LeBron's. 

