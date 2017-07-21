The basketball world was shook when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Love responded to a tweet with the following, which appears to be a thinly veiled reference to Irving's telling Sports Illustrated that the Cavs are in a "peculiar" place.

Life is amazing. No complaints. Things are a little peculiar. But no complaints. Now go kick some rocks 🙌🏼 https://t.co/Tz62YyGeYt — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 21, 2017

Here are some of the best reactions from the rest of basketball Twitter.

Kyrie Irving: “I want to be traded to the spurs”

Gregg Popovich:pic.twitter.com/hbBQlG54oO — Abdi G (@Phoenix_6ix) July 21, 2017

Just gonna leave this here ... Cavs with Kyrie Irving ON, LeBron James OFF last season: -120 in 635 minutes. — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) July 21, 2017

Nobody getting their hair cut today. World War 3 of barbershop hot takery https://t.co/O2ISkuysfY — Chillin in my Bacta (@AminESPN) July 21, 2017

Footage of Kyrie Irving running out of Cleveland and Shumpert trying to catch him! pic.twitter.com/oH9B0kGfsN — David Astramskas (@redapples) July 21, 2017

The Knicks should do whatever takes legal or illegal to pull off a Porzingis/Kyrie foundation - its too bad Suge Knight isn't their new GM. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 21, 2017

This kind of turn is part of why teams like the Raptors – who get a lot of grief for standing pat – do what they do. https://t.co/UG4k01bstZ — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) July 21, 2017

Maybe Kyrie wants to be traded to the alternate universe where the Earth is round — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) July 21, 2017

You can give me Uncle Drew, Uncle Ben, Uncle Sam...either way I'm going to the Finals.. pic.twitter.com/KVycP3YFjz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2017

Kyrie Irving:"LeBron can't ditch me in Cleveland if I ditch him in Cleveland first." #NBA #Cavs pic.twitter.com/JWP0xVlZxs — ricky shahzada (@thereal15cent) July 21, 2017

If Kyrie Irving goes to Minnesota, Jeff Teague is going to be like... pic.twitter.com/M3MDMOn4Li — Vann Pugh (@themadlineman) July 21, 2017

However, we still haven't seen the one reaction we're all waiting for: LeBron's.