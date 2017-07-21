NBA

Ray Allen Fires Back at Bitter Celtics Fans: ‘Y’all Need to Get Over It!!!’

2:22 | NBA
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce won't let go of feud with Ray Allen
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The NBA’s dumbest controversy wages on. 

It’s been four months since Rajon Rondo went public with the 2008 Celtics’ ongoing beef with Ray Allen. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce elaborated on the situation in May, with Pierce revealing that he hasn’t spoke with Allen “in some years now.” 

It would appear Celtics fans have sided with KG and Pierce. A post from a popular Celtics Instagram account wishing Allen a happy birthday on Thursday was flooded with comments calling him a snake and a traitor, so Allen decided to hop in the comments and respond. 

Udonis Haslem response to Celtics for beef with Ray Allen: ‘We whooped your ass’

“Y’all need to get over it!!!” Allen wrote. “[W]here were you all when the team tried to trade me. It’s a business, we go where it’s necessary just like you all do in your jobs!!!! I will always be a Celtic no matter what any of you say. Get over it!!!!”

He later deleted the comment. 

The disagreement with his former teammates stems from Allen’s decision to sign with the Heat, Boston’s main competition in the Eastern Conference at the time, before the 2012–13 season. Allen and Pierce left Boston the following year in a trade to the Nets. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters