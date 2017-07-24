NBA

Report: Derrick Rose to Sign With Cavaliers

Damian Lillard on Kyrie Irving Wanting Out: 'Who Wouldn't Want to Go to The Finals Every Year?'
39 minutes ago

Derrick Rose has agreed to sign with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports. Chris Haynes of ESPN reports it is a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

Rose spent last season with the New York Knicks and averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games.

Rose was rumored to be deciding among the Cavs, Lakers and Bulls in free agency. He started his career in Chicago and spent eight years there before being traded to the Knicks last season.

Rose, the 2010-11 MVP has not played in more than 66 games since his MVP season, and missed the entire 2012-13 season with injury.

This off-season has been filled with drama for the Cavs, including recent news that Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade.

