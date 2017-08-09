NBA

Report: Knicks to Play 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Christmas

1:42 | NBA
Here's why a Carmelo Anthony deal to Rockets makes sense
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

One of the NBA's Christmas Day matchups may include the two of the bottom four teams from the Eastern Conference last season as Spike Eskin of Sports Radio 94WIP in Philadelphia reports the 76ers and Knicks are slated to play in Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

The Knicks are Christmas Day regulars, having played on Dec. 25 seven of the last eight years going into this season. The Knicks have not had the best of luck in these contests, only going 2-5, with six of these games happening at Madison Square Garden.

This offseason has been all about moving part for New York as the team parted ways with president Phil Jackson and reports that 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony wanting to be traded to the Houston Rockets have dominated headlines around the team.

The Sixers have not taken the court on Christmas since 2001 when they lost to the Lakers in a rematch of the previous season's Finals. Philadelphia has been hot topic this offseason after trading up for the No. 1 pick in the draft to add Markelle Fultz to their young core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric. They also added veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson in free agency.

NBA
Report: NBA Releases Memo Announcing Changes in Schedule

Last season, the Sixers finished 28-54 while the Knicks went 31-51.

The NBA schedule is expected to be finalized and officially released this week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters