One of the NBA's Christmas Day matchups may include the two of the bottom four teams from the Eastern Conference last season as Spike Eskin of Sports Radio 94WIP in Philadelphia reports the 76ers and Knicks are slated to play in Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

The Knicks are Christmas Day regulars, having played on Dec. 25 seven of the last eight years going into this season. The Knicks have not had the best of luck in these contests, only going 2-5, with six of these games happening at Madison Square Garden.

This offseason has been all about moving part for New York as the team parted ways with president Phil Jackson and reports that 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony wanting to be traded to the Houston Rockets have dominated headlines around the team.

The Sixers have not taken the court on Christmas since 2001 when they lost to the Lakers in a rematch of the previous season's Finals. Philadelphia has been hot topic this offseason after trading up for the No. 1 pick in the draft to add Markelle Fultz to their young core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric. They also added veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson in free agency.

Last season, the Sixers finished 28-54 while the Knicks went 31-51.

The NBA schedule is expected to be finalized and officially released this week.