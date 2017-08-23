Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

Kyrie Irving will wear No. 11 this season for the Boston Celtics, the team announced on Instagram.

Irving was traded to Boston from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in exchange for guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick.

Irving reportedly requested a trade after the Cavaliers lost in five games in the NBA finals to the Golden State Warriors.

The 25-year-old Irving, who wore No. 2 with Cleveland, averaged 25.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 assists last season and is a four-time All-Star.

Irving wore No. 11 during his high school days in New Jersey.

Other players to wear No. 11 for the Celtics include Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo.