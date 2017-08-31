NBA

Orlando Magic Guard Jonathon Simmons Recounts Harvey Escape

0:47 | NFL
Athletes and Teams Working to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Orlando Magic guard Jonathon Simmons recounted his escape from Hurricane Harvey, saying he had to "ride a boat, walk through muddy water and ride on the back of a dumpster truck" to get away from the rising waters that have flooded Houston over the past week.

Simmons, a Houston native, told his story to the Magic's website.

"It’s devastating," said Simmons. "Luckily, none of my family was seriously affected, but I see a lot of my friends suffering and that’s difficult. But I’m also proud of how the city of Houston has come together to help one another. On the upside and the brighter side, there’s that seeing how people have been there to help one another."

Simmons said he left his condo in downtown Houston to go over to a friend's house in nearby Richmond on Saturday before the hurricane made landfall.

He packed food and supplies for three days, but another friend's house flooded and they soon joined Simmons at the friend's house.

"So that gave us another 11 extra people and most of them were kids. We had to let the kids eat first, so most of the last two days it was kind of rough (without food)," Simmons says.

"There was at least 20 people in the house and probably eight of them were kids. When I was little, my mom always kept the fridge full of stuff (during hurricanes). This time, I ate a pack of ramen noodles and that’s all for like a day-and-a-half."

The friend's house never flooded, but Simmons and his group had to evacuate in order to leave the area.

"It's devastating," Simmons said. "Luckily, none of my family was seriously affected, but I see a lot of my friends suffering and that's difficult. But I'm also proud of how the city of Houston has come together to help one another. On the upside and the brighter side, there's that seeing how people have been there to help one another."

Simmons, 27, spent the last two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before signing a three-year deal with the Magic.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters