Report: NBA Board of Governors to Vote on Draft Lottery Reform, Rules for Resting Players

2 hours ago

The NBA board of governors will vote on a proposal to significantly reform the draft lottery process, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports

The proposal, supported by NBA commissioner Adam Silver and reportedly passed by the competition committee Thursday, aims to dissuade teams from tanking. If the plan passes, it would take effect starting with the 2019 NBA draft.

The vote will take place in New York on Sept. 28. The proposal needs the support of two-thirds of the board to pass. 

Under the new proposal, the team that finishes with the worst record would have a reduced chance of securing the top pick in the draft. Right now, the team that finishes with the league's worst record has a 25% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, while the next two teams have 19.9% and 15.6% chances, respectively. The new plan calls for the three worst finishers to each have a 14% chance of drawing the No. 1 pick, according to ESPN

The proposal would also allow teams to drop further in the lottery. For example, the team with the worst record could potentially fall to No. 5 instead of the current floor of No. 4. 

Wojnarowski also reports the proposal would give Silver authority to fine teams that rest healthy players for nationally televised games, a tactic employed by contenders in recent years to ensure stars are healthy for the postseason. Silver would also be able to fine teams that rest multiple players without a legitimate reason in a regular game. 

The Spurs and Cavs are among the teams that have notably rested players during recent high-profile national games. 

“There is a recognition from teams that on one hand a certain amount of resting is just inevitable and appropriate to keep the players healthy, but that they shouldn’t be resting multiple starters on the same night,” Silver said at his NBA Finals press conference. “And, incidentally, wherever possible, they should rest at home. Because there, while I feel for the home fans, just as much as the away fans, the away fans may only get a chance to see that team once. And of course, the home team home fans can see that team many times.”

