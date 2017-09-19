NBA

Report: Nine NBA Teams Lost Money in 2016–17 After Revenue Sharing

Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Nine NBA teams lost money after revenue sharing last season according to league financial documents obtained by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe.

ESPN reported that 14 teams finished in the red outright, and nine after revenue sharing was applied. The league is set to discuss its current system this month when the board of governors convenes in New York.

The Bucks, Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Hawks, Magic, Nets, Pistons, Spurs and Wizards took losses after revenue sharing, with the Cavs and Spurs hurt by the system.

The 14 teams that lost on pure net income were the Bucks, Grizzlies, Hawks, Hornets, Kings, Magic, Nets, Pacers, Pelicans, Pistons, Suns, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers and Wizards.

