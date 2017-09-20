Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness in a civil lawsuit that accuses Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green of assault, reports the Detroit Free Press.

The plaintiff in the case played football at Michigan State, while Johnson and Green both played basketball at the school.

Johnson was subpoenaed as a result of a social media post indicating that he spoke with Green about the incident with Green saying he was apologetic. Johnson is set to testify on Oct. 4 at the Lakers' practice facility in Los Angeles.

The civil suit was filed on July 25 in California Superior Court after an altercation last summer in which Jermaine Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams says that Green hit Edmondson in the face at a restaurant in East Lansing, Michigan.

Williams said she was choked by some of Green's associates.

Green, a two-time All-Star and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, was arrested after the incident and faced jail time before reaching a plea deal.

THe charges were reduced to a noise violation and a civil infraction, carrying fines of $500. He was also ordered to pay $60 in jail restitution.