Washington Wizards guard John Wall and Bradley Beal ripped President Donald Trump for his stinging comments concerning NFL players taking a knee for the anthem.

During a rally of Friday, Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

Trump also uninvited the Golden State Warriors from a White House trip after guard Stephen Curry said he wouldn't go.

During Wizards media day on Monday, Wall and Beal were asked about the topic.

"That's not a leader. To come out and disrespect a whole sport that everyone in the world loves," Beal said. "You have guys that won a championship and they have the freedom to decide whether or not they want to go and when one man decides not to go....to me you're a clown. That's unacceptable. Your job is to bring everybody together.'

"I voiced my opinion just like everybody else. If we can't exercise our right to freedom of speech, what are the amendments for?"

Wall added, "I don't respect him." He elaborated in an interview with CSN Mid-Atlantic.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks did not specifically say what the team would do as far as protesting, but said “whatever we decide on, we’re going to do it together.”