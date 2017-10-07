Hall of Fame forward Connie Hawkins died on Friday at the age of 75, the Phoenix Suns announced.

"'The Hawk' revolutionized the game and remains to this day an icon of the sport and one of basketball's great innovators," the team issued the following statement. "His unique combination of size, grace and athleticism was well ahead of its time and his signature style of play is now a hallmark of the modern game. A flip of the coin changed the Sun's fortunes and he helped put Phoenix on the map as the city's first professional sports superstar. Rightfully, he became the first Suns player inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and his No. 42 hangs in the rafters at Talking Stick Resort Arena as part of our Ring of Honor. Connie's passion for the game was only matched by his desire to give back to the Phoenix community, a role which he played proudly as a Suns community ambassador, spreading warmth and kindness to everyone he encountered. We will miss Hawk dearly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn the passing of a true Suns legend."

Hawkins started his career with two years in the ABA. He then played seven season in the NBA, where he made four All-Star teams. He spent most of his career with the Suns from 1969 to 1973 and averaged 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Hawkins was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.