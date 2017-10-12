Today, the Grizzlies announced that they will eventually retire Tony Allen’s jersey, which is a terrific decision by the Grizzlies, because Tony Allen is a national treasure.

Memphis seems to be all in on commemorating the last decade of good and fun and gritty and grind-y Grizzlies teams, with Allen joining Zach Randolph as jersey retirees-to-be after leaving the team in free agency this summer.

Allen is returning to Memphis for a preseason game as a member of the Pelicans, and he will probably play very tough defense during that game, as he does literally every game with unconscionably incredible effort.

Doesn’t this make you teary?

Did you know Tony Allen is an official face of Memphis International Airport?

And that he was extremely great in the Memphis community?

And that he loves LaVar Ball?

FIRST TEAM ALL-MEMPHIS.

Thank you to every fan and every person in the @memgrizz organization. I love each and every one of you. #AllHeartGritGrind #GnG https://t.co/haDMLR4gzd — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) October 12, 2017

This warms my heart in innumerable ways, and I could write a lot more, but the tears are screwing up this keyboard.