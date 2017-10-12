The Grizzlies Will Retire Tony Allen’s Jersey, Good Job Grizzlies

Grindfather forever.

By Jeremy Woo
October 12, 2017

Today, the Grizzlies announced that they will eventually retire Tony Allen’s jersey, which is a terrific decision by the Grizzlies, because Tony Allen is a national treasure.

Memphis seems to be all in on commemorating the last decade of good and fun and gritty and grind-y Grizzlies teams, with Allen joining Zach Randolph as jersey retirees-to-be after leaving the team in free agency this summer.

Allen is returning to Memphis for a preseason game as a member of the Pelicans, and he will probably play very tough defense during that game, as he does literally every game with unconscionably incredible effort.

Doesn’t this make you teary?

Did you know Tony Allen is an official face of Memphis International Airport?

And that he was extremely great in the Memphis community?

And that he loves LaVar Ball?

FIRST TEAM ALL-MEMPHIS.

This warms my heart in innumerable ways, and I could write a lot more, but the tears are screwing up this keyboard.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters