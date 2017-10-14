C.J. McCollum Suspended for Season Opener After Leaving Bench in Altercation

The NBA has suspended C.J. McCollum for one game after he left the bench during an altercation in a preseason game. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 14, 2017

Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum has been suspended for his team's season-opening game against the Suns on Oct. 18, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

McCollum was suspended because he left the bench during an altercation between Caleb Swanigan and Alex Len during Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns.

Swanigan and Len were tangled under the basket when Len threw Swanigan off him, which prompted a scuffle. McCollum walked from the bench toward Swanigan before he was told to go back to the bench by a Blazers assistant.

Rule 7.c of the NBA rule book reads, "During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be suspended, without pay, for a mimumum of one game and fined up to $50,000." 

Both Swanigan and Len were ejected.

McCollum averaged 23 points and 3.6 assists and shot better than 42 percent from three last season. He will be eligible to return for Portland's second game of the year on Oct. 20 at Indiana. 

