In each team's first game of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to AT&T Center to face the San Antonio Spurs.

Minnesota had a busy offseason, acquiring star forward Jimmy Butler from Chicago and signing free agents Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and Jamal Crawford. Pairing those talents with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins has expectations high in Minnesota.

San Antonio did not drastically change its roster over the summer, but did sign center Pau Gasol and forward LaMarcus Aldridge to contract extensions. The Spurs won 61 games last year but were bounced out of the playoffs by the Warriors after superstar forward Kawhi Leonard sustained an injury in Game 1.

Find out how to watch the new-look Timberwolves against the Spurs below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN