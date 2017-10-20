LaVar Ball took a shot at Patrick Beverley after the Clippers beat the Lakers on Thursday.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball underwhelmed in his NBA regular season debut, tallying just three points, four assists and nine rebounds as the Lakers lost 108–92. After the game, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley appeared to gloat about shutting Ball down, yelling "weak ass m-----f-----, bring him out on the court with me and I will tear his ass up," according to ESPN. Beverley never mentioned Ball's name specifically.

Lonzo's father, LaVar, responded to Beverley's outburst, telling ESPN that the Clippers guard was only in the headlines because of his son.

"Yeah, you shut the m-----f----- down," LaVar Ball told ESPN. "And your check still ain't going to go no higher than what it is. Yeah, you shut him down. OK ... Who is Patrick Beverley? He played all last year and nobody said nothing about him. Now we are looking at your first game. Why? Because Lonzo's name is attached to it.

"So you got to be [all hard]," Ball added. "Let's see what you do the next five games, if you are going to be pumped up towards everybody like that and go back to your 0-for-5 shooting and your two or three rebounds. Nobody is going to care about you. But you put my son's name in it and you put my name in it, now you got some action and you got some people talking."

The elder Ball also claimed that Beverley, who the Rockets traded to the Clippers this summer as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston, tried to make eye contact with him while he was on the bench.

"I just looked at him like I looked right past him because he's nobody," LaVar told ESPN. "You talking to Big Baller."

Beverley said after the game that shutting Ball down was the best way to "welcome his little, young ass to the NBA."

“I told him, due to all the riff-raff his dad brings, he’s going to get a lot of people coming at him and he has to be ready for that,” Beverley said, according to SI's Lee Jenkins.

The Lakers will face the Suns on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.