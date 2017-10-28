New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will return to action on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Davis' status was considered day-to-day after he injured his knee on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. He underwent an MRI on his left knee which came back negative.

He missed the past two games against the Lakers and Warriors.

Davis, 24, is currently averaging 24.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this season.