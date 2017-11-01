Jahlil Okafor Wants a Buyout or Trade From the Sixers

Okafor said he wants the Sixers to buy him out or trade him. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 01, 2017

The Sixers declined to pick up Jahlil Okafor's fourth-year option for $6.3 million yesterday, and today the No. 3 pick of the 2015 draft said that decision was the one he preferred. 

"Honestly, I didn’t want them to pick up my option," Okafor told reporters on Wednesday. "I’ve been going through a lot since I’ve been here, so the fact that I know that at the end of the season that I'll at least have an opportunity to play elsewhere, that's great."

Okafor said he would like the 76ers to trade him or buy him out of his contract, reports NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato

Okafor, who has been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the past two seasons, has played in just one game this season. His tenure with the 76ers has soured after an impressive rookie season in which he averaged 17.5 points and seven rebounds. He is no longer considered a core member of a promising Sixers team built around Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

If he is not bought out or traded, Okafor, 21, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters