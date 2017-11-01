Jahlil Okafor Wants a Buyout or Trade From the Sixers

The Sixers declined to pick up Jahlil Okafor's fourth-year option for $6.3 million yesterday, and today the No. 3 pick of the 2015 draft said that decision was the one he preferred.

"Honestly, I didn’t want them to pick up my option," Okafor told reporters on Wednesday. "I’ve been going through a lot since I’ve been here, so the fact that I know that at the end of the season that I'll at least have an opportunity to play elsewhere, that's great."

Okafor said he would like the 76ers to trade him or buy him out of his contract, reports NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato.

Okafor, who has been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the past two seasons, has played in just one game this season. His tenure with the 76ers has soured after an impressive rookie season in which he averaged 17.5 points and seven rebounds. He is no longer considered a core member of a promising Sixers team built around Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

If he is not bought out or traded, Okafor, 21, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.