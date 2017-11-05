Report: Eric Bledsoe Planning to Workout at Suns Facility But Won't Return to Team

Eric Bledsoe is reportedly going to workout with members of the Suns staff to make sure he stays in game shape.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 05, 2017

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe will be returning to the team facility to work with staff members to stay in game shape starting early this week, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Phoenix is still looking to trade Bledsoe, and there is no plan for him to return to the team despite working out at the facility, Charania adds.

Bledsoe has only appeared in three games for the Suns this year, and has not played since tweeting "I Dont wanna be here" on Oct. 22, shortly before former coach Earl Watson was fired.

Bledsoe also liked a since-deleted Instagram post from former Suns assistant Mehmet Okur that called out the Suns organization for firing the coaching staff after three games.

Sources: Eric Bledsoe-to-Detroit Talks Now Dead, Pelicans Were Third Team Involved

Bledsoe, 27, is in his eighth year in the NBA. This is his fifth season with the Suns after spending the first three years of his career with the Clippers. He is averaging 15.7 points on 40 percent shooting through three games this year.

