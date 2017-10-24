The drama surrounding the Phoenix Suns just keeps getting better.

After opening their season with the biggest blowout loss in NBA history, the 0-3 Suns fired coach Earl Watson. But right before Watson was let go, Eric Bledsoe tweeted "I Dont wanna be here," although he claims that was about something else.

Add in a couple more tweets from Bledsoe and one amazing Instagram post from fired assistant coach Mehmet Okur, and we got an NBA storyline so good that it belongs in the offseason where these pesky games wouldn't get in the way of us fully enjoying a good narrative.

After being fired along with Watson Sunday, Okur, a former All-Star and NBA Champion, hopped on social media to handle things the way any NBA All-Star or champion would handle things (see LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, etc.)

• Five Eric Bledsoe Trades That Actually Work

In a since-deleted post, Okur captioned a photo of his family "Family first Other little s... and MFS comes and goes in my life F... em I am out for now y'all see y'all down the road."

And because the NBA is where amazing happens, Bledsoe liked the post.

If you're already telling your employer you want out, what does it matter if you like a post where a former co-worker takes a shot at them?

Remember back when the most interesting thing happening with the Suns was Devin Booker scoring 70 points in a game? Last season was so long ago.