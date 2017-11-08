Kevin Durant Injury Updates: Warriors Forward To Miss Wednesday Night's Game

The Warriors forward will miss Wednesday night's game. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 08, 2017

Warriors forward Kevin Durant will miss Wednesday night's game against Minnesota with a left thigh contusion, the team announced Wednesday.

The all-star suffered the injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against Miami. He finished the game with 21 points. 

Durant missed the preseason finale against Sacramento, allowing Nick Young to get experience starting and score 15 points.

In 11 games this season, Durant is averaging 24.8 points per game. 

