The Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler will probably never get in another canoe again after a "Hang Time" segment with ESPN's Sam Alipour left him soaking in freezing Minnesota lake water.

The two were talking about Butler's transition from Chicago to Minnesota, and what better way than go adventuring in Butler's new surroundings.

In theory, it's a great idea, but cue two Butler screams later (at :58 and 2:27), and I'm sure he's regretting this decision.

​As the two prepare to get in, Butler grabs two life vests, saying he can't swim and asks if there are sharks in the water.

Butler screams once as he tries to get in and again as the canoe tips and he falls in the water trying to get out.

Good thing Minnesota doesn't have 10,000 lakes or anything.