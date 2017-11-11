Utah's Rudy Gobert thinks Miami's Dion Waiters targeted his knee on purpose after Waiters went after a loose ball Friday, reports the Desert News.

Gobert was knocked over in the process and left the game. But he returned in the fourth with a right-knee contusion.

NOOOOOOOOO!!!! Rudy Gobert taken off the court as Dion Waiters runs into Rudy Gobert's knee. pic.twitter.com/kxFRyQkxmj — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) November 11, 2017

Gobert told the Desert News that he thought it was a dirty play, and that it looked worse on video.

He also did some not so subtle subtweeting.

Dove for the ball right... https://t.co/0xnXZVy2eG — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 11, 2017

Waiters scored 21 points in the Heat's 84-74 win over the Jazz.