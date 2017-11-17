Crossover TV: SI's Weekly NBA Show Is on the Way

  • Crossover TV is on the way to fill all of your basketball needs, with Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni covering everything NBA.
By The SI Staff
November 17, 2017

Crossover TV is almost here! As part of the greater SI TV initiative, editor Matt Dollinger and staff writer Rohan Nadkarni will team up to bring you a weekly NBA show. The duo will cover all things NBA, delivering news, trends and interviews with guests from around the league and beyond.

If you want a quick preview, look below for an early look at the first two interview subjects, Sesame Street's Cookie Monster and Drew Powell from Gotham. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

Cookie Monster's Ode to Kristaps Porzingis

Who Said It: Draymond Green or DeMarcus Cousins

