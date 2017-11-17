Crossover TV is almost here! As part of the greater SI TV initiative, editor Matt Dollinger and staff writer Rohan Nadkarni will team up to bring you a weekly NBA show. The duo will cover all things NBA, delivering news, trends and interviews with guests from around the league and beyond.

If you want a quick preview, look below for an early look at the first two interview subjects, Sesame Street's Cookie Monster and Drew Powell from Gotham. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

Cookie Monster's Ode to Kristaps Porzingis

​

Who Said It: Draymond Green or DeMarcus Cousins

​