Top high school prospect Anfernee Simons is considering entering the 2018 NBA draft, reports ESPN.

The 6–foot–4 shooting guard is ranked No. 12 nationally on 247sports.com and No. 8 on ESPN.

He is doing a fifth season of high school at IMG Academy in Florida.

He turns 19 in June, satisfying the NBA's 2018 draft eligibility requirements.

ESPN reported that six NBA teams sent scouts to his games this past weekend.