Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has already had enough of the war of words between President Donald Trump and LaVar Ball and that's just getting started.

On Sunday morning, President Trump responded to Ball downplaying the president's role in helping return his son LiAngelo Ball and his two UCLA teammates to the United States after the players were arrested and detained for shoplifting. Trump tweeted, "Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!"

All three players accepted responsibility for their actions and apologized in a press conference on Wednesday. The players thanked Trump for his assistance after the president tweeted wondering whether they would give thanks for his interaction with the Chinese president to release them. The three players have been suspended indefinitely.

"Modern life," Kerr said. "Two people seeking attention and they're both getting it. I'm sure both guys are really happy. You know what would help? If all of you just stopped covering both of them. Is that possible? You could probably stop covering LaVar. I don't think you could stop covering the president. I don't think that would work. It would be nice for all of us if both of them would just be quiet. That'd be great."

Watch Kerr's comments below:

Kerr on Trump vs. LaVar: “It would be nice if you guys could stop covering both of them. Is that possible?” pic.twitter.com/CrUEKrgxrP — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) November 19, 2017

Kerr has been outspoken against Trump in the past and wrote a response to the president when the team's White House invitation to celebrate its NBA championship was revoked.