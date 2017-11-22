Jay-Z to LeBron James: 'I'm the King of Cleveland Now'

Jay-Z took a little shot at his buddy LeBron James on the NBA star's home turf.

By Chris Chavez
November 22, 2017

Jay-Z didn't take too kindly to LeBron James' Instagram post in which he declared himself the "King of New York" following a comeback victory against the New York Knicks.

Jay-Z and James are good friends but the rapper decided to address the issue during a concert at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. 

"I told him, 'Hey man, you my guy and all that, but you can't be taking pictures at The Garden talking about you're the king of New York, so I told him I'm coming to Cleveland," Jay-Z said. "I'm the king of Cleveland now."

Watch Jay-Z's comments below:

#JayZ... the #KingOfCleveland? 🤔 #EbrointheMorning

A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97) on

He then told the fans in attendance to snap photos of the new king of Cleveland.

This appears to be less of a war of words than the actual beef that took place between James and Enes Kanter. The Knicks big man defended his teammate and rookie Frank Ntilikina after James said that the Knicks should have selected Dennis Smith Jr. in last year's NBA Draft. Kanter also said that it is Kristaps Porzingis and not James who is the King of New York. 

