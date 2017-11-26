When you lose a bet, you have to pay up.
Steph Curry and JaVale McGee bet on the Davidson-Nevada game on Tuesday night because Curry went to Davidson and, you guessed it, McGee went to Nevada.
If Davidson won, McGee would have to caddy for Curry, who is a damn good golfer as a side note. If Nevada won, Curry would have to wear a fanny pack to at least three games.
Bet accepted @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/CPlTMJSyDl— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) November 22, 2017
Soon.....! pic.twitter.com/cyfWQcXViu— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 22, 2017
Nevada ended up taking care of business at home and won 81-68, and Steph is a stand up guy, so he's living up to his end of the deal. He showed up to the Warriors' game against the Pelicans on Saturday night sporting a neon fanny pack.
A bet is a bet! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/aLNCTfjuD7— NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2017
Gotta love some friendly banter between teammates.