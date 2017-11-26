Steph Curry and JaVale McGee bet on the Davidson-Nevada game on Tuesday night because Curry went to Davidson and, you guessed it, McGee went to Nevada.

If Davidson won, McGee would have to caddy for Curry, who is a damn good golfer as a side note. If Nevada won, Curry would have to wear a fanny pack to at least three games.

Nevada ended up taking care of business at home and won 81-68, and Steph is a stand up guy, so he's living up to his end of the deal. He showed up to the Warriors' game against the Pelicans on Saturday night sporting a neon fanny pack.

Gotta love some friendly banter between teammates.