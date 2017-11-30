Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Will Not Return to Bulls Game

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic headed to the locker room after a rolling his left ankle in Thursday's game against the Bulls.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 30, 2017

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will not return to the Thursday's game against the Bulls after suffering a left ankle sprain.

Jokic was going up for a shot when he appeared to roll his ankle late in the second quarter. 

He was fouled, and he had to shoot his free throws before he could go to the locker room or he could not return to the game later.

As he walked over after, he looked to be in a lot of pain and was walking with a limp.

He reportedly received X-rays, and he was not on the bench when the second half started. 

Jokic had eight points and four assists in the 16 minutes he played. 

