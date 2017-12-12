Warning: If you have an aversion to heart-warming videos that might make you straight cry, please turn away immediately.

Now that that's out of the way, let's move on to one of the best videos from this NBA season. The Kings pulled two children, Austin and Brooke, on the court for what they thought was a regular promotion; they'd get blindfolded, spun around, try and find the Spurs' mascot for a prize, then return to their seats.

It was so, so much more than that. The children's father, U.S. Army Sargeant First Class Shawn Sullivan, was brought out onto the court while the children were blindfolded. He had just returned from an eight-month tour in Afghanistan, and it was the first time the kids had seen their dad since he left.

Check out Tyson Chandler and Devin Booker looking on with ear-to-ear smiles plastered on their faces. In this moment, we are all Tyson Chandler and Devin Booker.